Trick-or-treat! Patrick's Cove celebrates 'early Halloween' over holiday weekend

While most are celebrating Thanksgiving this weekend, in Patrick's Cove, it was Halloween Saturday night.

The community of about 25 people is located on the Avalon Peninsula, not far from St. Bride's. It hasn't been home to any children in many years and the community had retired Halloween festivities.

That is, until about three or four years ago.

Now, when residents' children and grandchildren come to visit for Thanksgiving, they bring along their costumes and go for a round of early trick-or-treating.

Sometimes I get the little ones to say who they are. They don't know me, but I know their moms and their dads. - Theresa McGrath

Theresa McGrath lives in Patrick's Cove, and welcomed two of her three grandchildren for early Halloween this year.

She said the senior citizens of Patrick's Cove and their guests look forward to the new tradition every year.

"They're coming from Conception Bay South and St. John's," she said.

"Last year, I had 35 children come right through the house with their costumes and their masks."

McGrath said most residents have scaled back the decorating since they had young children of their own, but there are still a few trinkets around so the trick-or-treaters know they're welcome.

"We have the bars and the chips and suckers and candies... everybody has a lot of stuff," said McGrath. "I open the door, tell them all to come in... sometimes I get the little ones to say who they are. They don't know me, but I know their moms and their dads."

The tradition has become a nice way of bringing some youthful excitement back to the small town.

"It's all seniors in Patrick's Cove, but every house is ready for the Halloween-ers," McGrath said.

