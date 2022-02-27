Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

Patrick Ewing Jr., left, is the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team's first head coach and general manager. (Submitted by the Newfoundland Growlers)

The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager.

Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar.

"I'm super excited. I'm having a fun time putting together my staff and researching players. I can't wait to get up there and start practicing and playing games," Ewing Jr. told CBC News on Friday.

"I've heard nothing but great things about St. John's. The people I've met that are from there that reached out to me through social media or any other avenue have been nothing but respectful and courteous."

But taking the lead as head coach of a professional team is as new to Ewing Jr. as the Canadian Elite Basketball League is to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Ewing Jr. started his coaching career last year in the CEBL as assistant coach of the Ottawa BlackJacks. He said he received a call from the Growlers' organization in early January expressing interest in bringing him aboard for their first season.

Patrick Ewing Jr. started his coaching career in Ottawa as assistant coach of the CEBL's BlackJacks. (Submitted by the Newfoundland Growlers)

"I'm excited to get there and be in the thick of it," he said.

"It's a lot of work.... You're trying to convince guys to come play for a new coach, play in a new system, be in a new city, which in itself is not a hard thing to do, but it's tedious and you want to make sure you're getting the right guys."

CEBL talent is legit, says coach

While the CEBL may be new to Newfoundland and Labrador, Ewing Jr. contests that it's a highly skilled level of professional basketball.

It's a summer league which starts in June and ends in August with 10 teams stretching across Canada.

Ewing Jr. said five players from last season went on to sign two-way contracts in the NBA, and it wouldn't be surprising to find current or former NBA stars among the ranks.

"The CEBL is nice because it's at a time where most players who are playing professional aren't really doing anything. They're just training, getting ready for next year," he said.

"This allows you to play a high level of basketball, stay in shape and get ready for your next season. This is as professional of a league as any other league there is in Europe or in America."

This summer will be Ewing Jr.'s first time in Newfoundland and Labrador and he said his wife has already done the research. Whale watching, puffins and George Street were among the first hits, he said.

He said he plans to bring his wife and four children to the province once school finishes for the year in his current home just outside of Washington, D.C.

Training camp for the Growlers starts in May. Ewing Jr. said he plans to arrive two weeks before camp.

The Growlers season tips off with a pair of weekend home games on June 3 against the defending champion Edmonton Stingers, and against the Ottawa BlackJacks on June 5.

