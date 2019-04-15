Patient hits paramedic and steals his own ambulance in Flower's Cove, say police

A patient being taken to hospital on the Northern Peninsula on Friday got up off his stretcher, assaulted a paramedic and stole the ambulance he was riding in, say police.

Flower's Cove RCMP were called Friday around 5:30 p.m. after the ambulance ended up in a ditch.

Cpl Jolene Garland, media relations officer with the RCMP, said a 48-year-old man was being transported by two Labrador-Grenfell Health paramedics in the community, about 100 kilometres from St. Anthony, when he became violent and attacked one of the paramedics.

Paramedics left the ambulance

"The patient was able to get up off the stretcher, [and] in some fashion, assaulted one of the paramedics," said Garland. "And, however it all played out, both the paramedics were able to exit, or decided to exit the vehicle."

Garland said the paramedics felt it was best to exit the ambulance with an aggressive patient on board.

The RCMP say the patient stole the ambulance and drove it down Route 430, less than two kilometres away, where police found it in a ditch.

Arrested on scene

They arrested the man on site. He's no longer in custody but charges against him are pending, said Garland.

"The investigation is continuing, but charges are certainly expected," she said.

The paramedic who was assaulted was not injured, she added.

No one with Labrador Grenfell Health answered media requests from the CBC.

