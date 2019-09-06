Passenger, 82, dies in rollover crash near Springdale

An elderly man has died in a single vehicle crash on the highway near Springdale.

Springdale RCMP were dispatched to Sheffield Brook Bridge at 9 a.m. Friday morning to a vehicle rolled over on the TCH.

The passenger, an 82-year-old man from the west coast of Newfoundland, died at the scene.

The driver has been taken to hospital with critical injuries.

A collision analyst from the RCMP is investigating, and police are advising drivers to expect delays in the area.

Police ask that drivers refrain from using their phones while passing through the area.

