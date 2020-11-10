Passenger in 2-vehicle crash near Eastport dies

A man who was a passenger in a car involved in a two-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Eastport on Friday has died, police say.

RCMP closed the highway west of the Route 310 Eastport Peninsula turnoff just before 5 p.m. on Friday after a car and a pickup truck collided.

Police said the car was heading east on the highway and had crossed the centre line to turn left onto Route 310 when it collided with an oncoming truck

Two people in the car were removed by emergency responders using the Jaws of Life. Both were taken to hospital for treatment, where the 44-year-old male passenger of the car later died from his injuries.

The occupants of the truck were not injured and everyone involved was wearing seatbelts, RCMP said.

The police are investigating the crash.

