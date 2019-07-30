Pasadena has $1.9M to fix its water woes. Now, how to spend it?

The town of Pasadena has been handed a big chunk of money to fix its water problem, and now has to figure out how best to spend it.

$1.9 million in funding was announced Friday to go toward solving the issue. Almost $1.4 million of that is split between the federal and provincial governments, with the municipality covering the rest.

"Water is a top priority here in town, and hopefully that money can address the issue," said Deputy Mayor Terry Randell.

For years, the community's water system has had levels of trihalomethanes (THMs), as well as haloacetic acides (HAAs), far exceeding the guidelines set by Health Canada. Both THMs and HAAs are byproducts of chlorinating water that include some potential carcinogens, such as chloroform.

"It's a serious issue," said resident Jamie Caccia, who has been concerned about her town's water, and especially how much her two children are exposed to it, for some time.

"I'm so glad that there's financial support coming in to help with it."

Two options for taxpayers

In 2018, the town hired a consultant, Wood Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions, for help. Its report came back in May, detailing several solutions to either filter or disinfect the water differently.

Two ways stood out as the most feasible: a nanofiltration — sometimes called reverse osmosis — system, or a stabilized hydrogen peroxide system.

It will take between one to two years to deal with Pasadena's water problem, says its deputy mayor.

Each of those had its perks and drawbacks,,with the consultant ultimately recommended the nanofiltration option, although Randell said the town is still considering both.

Whatever system the town decides, the $1.9-million is earmarked for its purchase and installation, not the maintenance fees that total about $120,000.

"The taxpayers would certainly be on the hook for ongoing upkeep of that system," said Randell.

Cost will be a priority as the town takes its next steps, said Randell, since "it'll cost millions" to taxpayers over a 25-year period.

"It's not insignificant for a town of 3,600 people. We're looking very closely at all of these options."

Randell said with the cash now in hand, the community will source a contractor and take other steps to create its new water system, which he hopes will be in place between one to two years.

