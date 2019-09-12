N.L. cop sings Blue Jays anthems to remember 9/11 first responders

As a self-described kitchen-party performer from Newfoundland's west coast, RCMP Cpl. Nicole Simpson never thought she'd be thrown into the spotlight to sing for thousands.

But through a chance recommendation from a friend, that's where Simpson ended up Wednesday night: donning the Mounties' iconic red serge on a baseball diamond, opening a Toronto Blue Jays game under bright stadium lights.

"I was never so scared in my life. Walking out on the field, it was surreal. I was on a high all night long," Simpson said.

"My heart was pounding in my chest — I just remember I wanted to give it my all, to sing from the heart."

Organizers tapped Simpson to perform the Canadian and American national anthems in honour of first responders who lost their lives in the World Trade Centre towers 18 years ago.

For Simpson, the offer couldn't have been more poignant.

Simpson never expected to sing in front of a crowd like the one at the Rogers Centre in Toronto this week. (Toronto Blue Jays)

"We always remember where we were ... when the news broke," she said, recalling that she'd been working with young people in Toronto that day, dropping them off at a treatment centre.

The events that unfolded made such an impact, Simpson said it pushed her to switch careers and become a first responder herself.

"It's one of the reasons I got into the field I'm in — why I'm in policing."

For a kid from Pasadena, growing up in a "musical household" with a father who also served in the RCMP, Simpson said Wednesday's opportunity was a "dream come true."

"I just never felt so proud to be wearing the red serge, representing first responders on a day — especially for the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, 9/11 holds such a special meaning for us — to be on such a world stage in front of everybody to sing O Canada. I can't even explain it," she said.

Each anniversary only cements her pride in her "brothers and sisters," she said.

"You get into policing knowing one day you may end up giving the ultimate sacrifice, that being your life, to save and protect the people of your country. A lot of first responders went in [on Sept. 11] without a second thought to save people.

"You never forget that. You never forget what you're a part of, and why you're doing what you're doing."

