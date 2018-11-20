New
Stolen pickup used to ram Pasadena Academy, RCMP say 2 youths charged
The front entrance of Pasadena Academy was extensively damaged on Nov. 17.
Two youths have been charged for allegedly stealing a truck and using that vehicle to ram the front entrance of Pasadena Academy.
RCMP say they were called on Nov. 17 just after 4 a.m. about extensive damage to the school.
A stolen pickup truck was used to ram the front entrance, RCMP said in a press release Tuesday.
That stolen vehicle was later found in Deer Lake.
Two youths, one from Deer Lake and one from Pasadena, have been arrested and face a number of charges, including mischief over $5,000 for damage to the school.
Other charges include theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000 for damage to the truck.
Both of the youths are scheduled to appear in provincial court at a later date.