Stolen pickup used to ram Pasadena Academy, RCMP say 2 youths charged

Two youths have been charged for allegedly stealing a truck and using that vehicle to ram the front entrance of Pasadena Academy.

RCMP say they were called on Nov. 17 just after 4 a.m. about extensive damage to the school.

A stolen pickup truck was used to ram the front entrance, RCMP said in a press release Tuesday.

That stolen vehicle was later found in Deer Lake.

Two youths, one from Deer Lake and one from Pasadena, have been arrested and face a number of charges, including mischief over $5,000 for damage to the school.

Other charges include theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000 for damage to the truck.

Both of the youths are scheduled to appear in provincial court at a later date.

