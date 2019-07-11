Regulations around services animals still not done, says justice minister

There's work to be done around regulations on where and when service animals are to be allowed, says Newfoundland and Labrador's Justice and Public Safety Minister Andrew Parsons.

Current regulations of the Service Animal Act stem from legislation created in 2012 that took the formerly-known Blind Persons' Rights Act and adapted it to include people with other disabilities.

"But the reality is that the regulations are still not done. I can't tell you why they're not done, to be quite honest," Parsons said.

"I know that the department, not just the justice department, but the disability policy office have been working on it."

It's a priority for there to be as much clarity as possible, but the reality is that it changes so often. - Minister Andrew Parsons

It's an extremely complicated plan to draw up, Parsons said, given that each unique situation isn't black and white.

Each scenario differs, he added, such as in the case of Debbie Samson who was recently refused service at a restaurant in Labrador City for having her service dog with her.

Samson said her dog Lily helps her calm down during non-epileptic seizures associated with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Samson suffered a seizure after vacating the restaurant.

Baba Q's Smoke & Grill owner Denise Sirabian said she needed more education on rules for service dogs in restaurants.

Service animal versus therapy animal

The real confusion lies within which animals are considered to be service animals, and which are therapy animals, Parsons said.

"The service animal part is not as complicated, but when you're getting other animals used, often without training, there's a lot to this," Parsons told CBC's On The Go.

"What I would say is it's a priority for there to be as much clarity as possible, but the reality is that it changes so often."

Lily helps Debbie Samson calm down during her seizures, as seen on this flight. (Submitted by Debbie Samson)

Parsons said that while animals may very well provide comfort to their owners, training is the important factor when introducing them into public spaces.

As for identifying documents to prove that an animal is a service animal, Parsons said he's open to the idea, but has to check with the disability policy office to see what it may have planned moving forward.

Parsons said the issue isn't unique to only Newfoundland and Labrador, adding it's a prevalent issue in other Canadian provinces and territories, as well as in the United States.

Making lives better

The onus is on the provincial government to find a solution, Parsons said, adding they are working to make lives better for those who need and use service animals.

For business owners, Parsons said they have responsibilities under the legislation.

"Nobody can be denied service because they have a service animal," he said.

However, the line still isn't permanently drawn as to what does and does not constitute as a service animal if there's no way to prove it.

"What do you have to show that it is a service animal? People often interchange the words without realizing the difference that exists between therapy animal and service animal," he said.

Parsons said for now, people can get more information about their rights as service animal owners by calling the Disability Policy Office Newfoundland and Labrador, visiting the government website or by calling an MHA directly.

