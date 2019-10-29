Andrew Parsons has resigned as House leader

Andrew Parsons is stepping down as the province's House leader. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Andrew Parsons resigned from his role as government House leader last Tuesday, sources say.

Well-placed sources have told CBC News he intends to remain in his position as Justice Minister.

Parsons was first elected in 2011, and has served as the the Liberal's House leader since 2015.

A statement from Premier Dwight Ball said the minister stepped down to spend more time with his family.

Minister Siobhan Coady will replace Parsons as House leader, with Minister Steve Crocker now acting as deputy House leader and Minister John Haggie becoming member of the House management commission.

