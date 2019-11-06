Andrew Parsons stepping away from legislature for family reasons

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons was visibly emotional as he told reporters he would be away from the House of Assembly for a little while for a "family medical situation."

"What I will say is this: I made a decision, I guess a couple weeks ago, that I felt was the right decision for me, for my family, for the caucus, for everybody," Parsons said Tuesday afternoon.

He said he had only discussed it with his wife, and has "no regrets" over the decision to step down as House leader as Siobhan Coady has taken over the legislative role that guides bills through the House of Assembly.

"I am still the justice minister, I'm still the MHA and I'm still able to do that and I'm going to continue to do that," continued Parsons.

Although he said he didn't plan on talking about the issue on Tuesday as there were still family members to speak with, he wanted to answer the questions being asked.

Premier Dwight Ball said Tuesday night that it's a family matter and he asks people to give them space to deal with it.

"Politics comes second every time. I encouraged him to do exactly what he is doing … spending time with his family," said Ball.

The premier said Brian Warr, a former police officer, will help field questions on the justice portfolio in the legislature.

"We can share the duties around. Andrew deserves the support from all of his colleagues and that is exactly what he is going to get."

Not sure how long

"After this week I will be gone, for a little while, I have a family medical situation, and it's hard to be house leader when you're not here," Parsons said.

But Parsons said he can continue to serve the people of the province as a lot of the work happens outside the legislature, and that other ministers and former premiers have had similar absences.

All of it pales in comparison to doing what's necessary for the people that are most important to you. - Andrew Parsons

"It's like an iceberg, what you see there is not close to the work that goes on every day," he said, adding he has "a great team."

"This is difficult, it's got nothing to do with politics, there's a lot of people I haven't … my family, we haven't talked to yet. So, they're all going to be interested when they see the news today."

Wetland capping review

Parsons also addressed the issue of wetland capping at the Muskrat Falls reservoir, as he was the minister responsible for the environment when the government failed to carry out the work.

Capping vegetation in the wetlands around the area to be flooded was reportedly going to reduce the risk of methylmercury levels getting dangerously high by two per cent, and $30 million was set aside to do it — but the deadline was missed.

The auditor general is set to look into what happened.

"I look forward to the opportunity to talk to the auditor general. I look forward to the opportunity to talk about wetland capping. I can't wait. Because I'm pretty tired of having my name dragged through the mud," said Parsons Tuesday.

He said he wished he had been asked to talk about it at the Muskrat Falls public inquiry as well.

"All of it pales in comparison to doing what's necessary for the people that are most important to you."

