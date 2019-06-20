Parole documents of violent, sexual predator a common tale, says director of support program

Parole documents for a high-risk sex offender are troubling because they show he's unable to understand the consequences of his actions, says the director of a survivor's support group.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued a statement last week, advising that Dennis Murphy, 59, a high-risk violent sex offender, had moved into a Paradise neighbourhood.

Murphy left the Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick on May 14, after serving time for sex offences against young women.

You don't recover from this kind of trauma in a week, or a month or a year. - Mary Fearon

"These women have to carry this story for the rest of their lives," said Mary Fearon, director of the Blue Door Program at Thrive, which helps people exit the sex trade or sexually exploitative situations.

Meanwhile, police have concerns Murphy is likely to re-offend.

He is required to abide by 14 strict conditions, and within 48 hours of the RNC issuing the news release, Murphy was arrested for allegedly breaking two of those conditions.

Documents from the Parole Board of Canada stated Murphy had "an established pattern of recurring sexual offences and serious harm involving children under 18."

The Parole Board echoes the concerns of police.

"In spite of your participation in programs, you seem to continue to struggle with insight into your sexual preference, still talk about your attraction to young, vulnerable women and continue to be indifferent to resulting consequences of your actions," the board stated, noting Correctional Service of Canada believes Murphy is likely to commit another sexual offence against a young girl.

"When I read through that I immediately thought that this is typical of someone who is grooming young people," said Fearon.

The RNC issued a public advisory late Friday regarding the release of high-risk violent sex offender Dennis Murphy. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

"When we do our CASEY training [the Coalition Against the Sexual Exploitation of Youth] we talk about, what does grooming look like? It looks like luring young people in, offering them money, or goods, or a place to stay for sexual favours — creating kind of this power over [them]," she said.

There were multiple charges either withdrawn or dismissed against Murphy dating back to 1985, including sexual offences against a female under 14. Murphy's first federal sentence started in September 2009 for a sexual assault against an 18-year-old.

The documents state Murphy sexually assaulted a girl within days of being released from prison after serving a previous sentence, and the report also indicates that Murphy does not see his actions as inappropriate.

"This is a person who doesn't seem to understand the impact of his actions," said Fearon, adding Murphy's threatening behaviour outlined in the documents is typical of offenders like Murphy.

Threats are commonplace when dealing with a predator, Fearon said, and she hears similar stories from different victims.

She says there are five or six young women in Thrive's Blue Door Program right now who fit a similar description of circumstances as Murphy's victims.

"Young people talk about how he'll threaten to hurt my family, my younger sister, or engage my younger sister in these activities if I don't do this," Fearon said.

Recovery takes time

According to the Parole Board of Canada, Murphy sees himself as the exploited party, not his victims, which is something Fearon says is quite common.

One of the most important lessons taught to the girls arriving at the organization, she says, is the situation isn't their fault.

"We also try to recognize that people's experience, they may not understand it as being exploited, so we try to explore what exploitation looks like, looking at it from the legal perspective, but also from a professional perspective of what that looks like," she said.

Mary Fearon says it takes a long time for victims of sexual exploitation to recover, and that's why the Blue Door program runs for five years. (CBC)

"It is really when somebody is coerced into doing sexual favours for — it could be a place to sleep, it could be food, it could be money, it could be drugs."

The consequences of this kind of behaviour are long-lasting for the victims, Fearon said, which is why the Blue Door program runs for five years.

"We recognize that you don't recover from this kind of trauma in a week, or a month or a year. You really need that time," she said.

"These often are people that you trust, you develop a relationship to rely on them for things like a place to live, and food, and when people live in poverty, that's often things, their basic needs are probably being met through this."

Murphy is due in court in St. John's on Aug. 1 for his alleged breach of conditions.

