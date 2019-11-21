An old journal entry has become something new for Rachel Cousins

Singer-songwriter Rachel Cousins says her song Arrow of Love has taken on a new meaning for her after it was arranged for a choir. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Rachel Cousins often performs by herself with her guitar, but one of her songs has taken on a different meaning because of how and where she was able to sing it.

Her song Arrow of Love was arranged for a full choir by Robert Colbourne, the choral director at Holy Heart of Mary High School where Cousins sang in the choir.

"We took it to Dublin, Ireland with us in March and performed it in St. Patrick's Cathedral, as well as with Dublin Youth Choir, which was crazy," she said.

"So this song is very, very special to me now and I think doing all of that with the choirs just gave it a whole new meaning."

Watch Rachel Cousins perform Arrow of Love as part of CBC N.L.'s Parkway Sessions:

She says it was the last song to be written for her latest EP, and was co-written with producer Chris LeDrew, coming from an entry that had been sitting in a journal for about three years.

"It's all about being there for somebody when they're going through a hard time — and I loved the concept of stars and the galaxy and that kind of thing," she said.

About the Parkway Sessions

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador is delighted to bring you new performances from local talent, recorded live in Studio F at our production centre in St. John's.

Stay tuned for more.

