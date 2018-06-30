Petty Harbour parking under pressure as tourism booms

As tourists flock in droves to Petty Harbour — the picture-perfect fishing community a short drive from St. John's — locals are fed up with the pressure visitors are putting on the town's parking spots.

"They're parked everywhere. Parked in our driveways. We can't get out of our house," said Ronnie Bidgood, a fisherman. "There's times that I can't get from my house to my stage to go to work. My parking lot's absolutely blocked."

Bidgood said he cordoned off the large parking area around his stage from public use, only to receive a warning letter from the town.

But he feels the situation has gone from an annoyance to a hazard.

"The main road in this harbour has become a major, major safety concern. Hope to god that nothing happens that you got to get an emergency response vehicle down here," he said.

Petty Harbour has been the subject of many, many tourist pictures. (submitted by Carrie Comerford)

Bidgood isn't alone in his complaints — people from all walks of life in the community of almost 1,000 people agree something has to be done to stop vehicles squeezing into every nook and cranny around the waterfront, despite a proliferation of 'no parking' and 'private property' signs.

"It's a problem," said Karen Cimer, who owns The WaterShed Coffee Shop.

"We businesses are encouraging tourism, but we have to make sure that we don't alienate the town, because we are making a living because of the beauty of this town," she said.

'Not a thing' town can do

Cimer, Bidgood and others all point to municipal politicians as the ones who need to take action, whether it be opening up parking lots further from the water, or clamping down on the most egregious offenders. But the town's mayor says even they are "struggling with ways to get around" the issue.

"Right now there's nothing we can do as a town. Not a thing," said Samuel Lee.

"We're not allowed to issue tickets. Phoning the RNC to come down is not working, they're not coming."

Lee said while there are a few places which seem like ideal parking lots away from the harbour, they're located on private property the town can't easily expropriate. And even if the municipality could create lots away from the action, Lee feels that may be too much to ask from tourists.

The town's mayor is pleading for tourists to show a little courtesy when trying to park their cars around the waterfront. (Bill Perks)

"If you put up a sign saying there's parking a kilometre away from the restaurant you want to go to, are you going to go a kilometre away? Or are you going to park in front of that restaurant, if there's no repercussions to you parking there," he said.

As the situation remains stuck for now, Lee's hope is to appeal to the tourists: "a little courtesy from drivers would go a long way."