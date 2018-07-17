New round of charges laid in parking meter vandalism

Parking meters in St. John's have been victims of vandalism for several years. (CBC)

For the second time in three days, police in St. John's have laid charges over vandalism to parking meters — a problem that has plagued the city's meter system for several years.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it was called to Harvey Road around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, after being told that a woman was damaging meters.

Police arrested a woman, 29, on charges of property damage, theft under $5,000 and breaching court orders.

The woman was held in custody for a morning court appearance.

Early Saturday morning morning, police arrested a woman — who is also 29 — on similar charges after meters in Churchill Square were vandalized.

It is not clear how closely the two cases are related.

Since at least 2015, the tops of numerous parking meters in St. John's have been removed.

The City of St. John's has estimated the vandalism has cost taxpayers almost $1.5 million in lost revenue as well as outlays for repairs and replacements.

