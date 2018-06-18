Man already at HMP charged for damaging parking meters

A man who was already in custody has been charged with damaging parking meters in downtown St. John's.

On Sunday night, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary went to Her Majesty's Penitentiary and charged the man with damaging meters and breach of probation.

The 45-year-old was already in jail awaiting a court appearance on similar charges.

Police believe he beat up several parking meters on different occasions.

This is the second incident this month where someone has been arrested for damaging meters in downtown St. John's.

A 35-year-old man was charged on June 1 after being arrested for damaging meters.

The city has approximately 1,100 meters, and nearly all of them have been damaged by vandals since March 2015. The city has estimated the cost of replacing them at around $1.4 million.

