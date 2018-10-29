Another parking meter theft, another arrest in St. John's

A St. John's man has been arrested after a report of someone stealing from a parking meter Sunday night.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers were called to the centre city area around 7:30 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of court order.

The man was released to appear in court at a later date.

This is just the latest in a long string of thefts and vandalism involving parking meters in St. John's.

Since at least 2015, numerous parking meters have been vandalized, with the tops removed.

In October, the City of St. John's said it lost $1.1 million in lost revenue, as compared to the year before.

