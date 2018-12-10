Skip to Main Content
Police arrest man after report of parking meter tampering

RNC officers arrested a man early Monday morning after responding to a report of someone tampering with parking meters.

26-year-old arrested for theft, breach of probation

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft after a call to the RNC about someone tampering with parking meters in downtown St. John's. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers arrested a 26-year-old man early Monday morning, for allegedly tampering with parking meters in the downtown area of  St. John's. 

Police say the man was arrested for theft and breach of probation. 

The city has been plagued by parking meter theft for years, and there have been arrests in the past.

But the City of St. John's says over the last year the problem has cost them $1.1 million in lost revenue. 

The man arrested Monday morning was brought to the lockup, and was scheduled to appear in court in the morning. 

