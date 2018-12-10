Police arrest man after report of parking meter tampering

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers arrested a 26-year-old man early Monday morning, for allegedly tampering with parking meters in the downtown area of St. John's.

Police say the man was arrested for theft and breach of probation.

The city has been plagued by parking meter theft for years, and there have been arrests in the past.

But the City of St. John's says over the last year the problem has cost them $1.1 million in lost revenue.

The man arrested Monday morning was brought to the lockup, and was scheduled to appear in court in the morning.

