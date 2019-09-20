From grey to gorgeous: St. John's asphalt transformed for Park(ing) Day

This is one of the four transformed parking lots, outside Winners in the Avalon Mall. (Ted DIllon/CBC)

Urban spaces can be monochromatic and dreary, and parking lots are no exception.

Park(ing) Day aims to change that, if only for a day.

"Park(ing) Day is an international event, and it happens on the third Friday in September. It's a day where a bunch of people go out and turn parking spots into a park for the day," said participant and landscape architect Rachael Fitkowski.

The transformation of four locations in downtown St. John's, may only be temporary, but there's a broader message that Park(ing) Day is trying to get across, said Fitkowski.

"It's all about showing the importance and benefit of green spaces in urban areas," she said.

Event organizer Rachael Fitkowski, left, is a landscape architect. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

Four years of parking lot facelifts

Fitkowski is giving a makeover to the parking lot outside Bannerman Brewery, and she's pulling out all of the stops to make it an exciting spot for pedestrians.

"So a lot of the two parking spaces here are going to be filled up with sod. And to give it that immediate green we're putting up a mountain built out of cardboard boxes and we also have some trees made out of some old branches," she said.

Paper flowers decorate a tree in the Bannerman Brewing parking lot. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

"In the end it's going to be a nice little park where someone can come and sit down. It's a great sunny busy corner."

Fitkowski said Park(ing) Day helps draw attention to the lack of green space downtown core. For her, turning spots that once belonged to vehicles into places for pedestrians makes a big impact.

"When you're walking around, it's inviting. Especially if you have mobility issues. It's somewhere to sit down, to rest. Sometimes it's a little bit of a break from all the hard asphalt and concrete that's all around you."

