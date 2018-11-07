City of St. John's says no tickets for parking at broken meters — yet

Despite statements made earlier this week by Coun. Debbie Hanlon, the city has not committed to charging drivers who park at broken meters for longer than two hours.

That's according to a statement Wednesday from Hanlon — just two days after she told CBC News that the city would soon begin ticketing anyone who parked in a space with a missing or broken meter for longer than two hours.

"If you look out and see all the parking taken up, it's just unfair," Hanlon said after Monday's weekly council meeting.

"I really hope that people have a moral conscience and don't park there."

But in a statement released by the City of St. John's on Wednesday, quoting Hanlon — city council's lead on transportation — the ticketing threat is downplayed and says a solution to address the high numbers of broken meters throughout the city, especially downtown, and ensure parking access has not yet been decided on, or discussed by council.

"We have a long-term plan to improve paid parking in the city and provide a variety of payment options to our residents," said Hanlon in the city's release.

"The proposed two-hour parking limit in areas with broken meters is in response to requests from downtown business owners to improve parking turnover so that customers visiting downtown have parking availability."

Plan discussed in coming weeks

Earlier this year council adopted a five-year management strategy for paid parking in the city, and that plan includes purchasing new parking meters in 2019 to replace the ones downtown.

In the meantime, many of the city's parking meters have been vandalized or have broken, and have not been repaired. The city told CBC News on Tuesday that 54 per cent of the meters in St. John's are currently out of commission.

Coun. Debbie Hanlon, standing, said Monday she hopes the possibility of a ticket keeps people from parking too long at spots with broken meters. On Wednesday, Hanlon's statements downplayed the ticket threat. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

In a few weeks, council will discuss a plan to address the problem of extended parking at the broken or missing meters, the release said, and the public will be made aware of any changes to parking in the affected spaces after that discussion.

Hanlon said Monday that signs are up to tell drivers that they could be ticketed for parking for longer than two hours at out-of-commission meters.

"Our goal is to provide a better parking environment and to support the downtown business community," Hanlon said in Wednesday's release.

"This is not about revenue for the city, it's about supporting small businesses who are the backbone of the downtown economy."

With files from Jeremy Eaton

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador