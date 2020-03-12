Controversial Park Hotel design not up for debate, developer says

A torrent of complaints over a proposed boutique hotel in downtown St. John's isn't enough for developers to budge on altering the size, scale or design of their mock-ups, residents learned at a public hearing Wednesday night.

Sonco Group has been planning for years to turn the Atlantic Place parking garage at 1 Clift's Baird's Cove — already criticized for its bluntness against the harbour backdrop — into a flashy tourist hotspot billed as the Park Hotel.

It'll add four storeys and more than 100 guest suites to the eight-storey parking garage. For months, residents have said the plan as it stands now would hog views of the Narrows and clash with surrounding architecture.

Margo Connors, who spoke at Wednesday's hearing to raise those same concerns, says the building could work — somewhere else.

"It's not suitable for our city. I don't think it's respectful of the geography," said an impassioned Connors, who was one of the first to speak.

"This development is just one more example of the erosion of that geography. It's like we don't even see it."

Margo Connors is irked by the style and size of the proposal, and says it's a slippery slope for more developments of the same kind. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Nearly a dozen others took the microphone, with most at least making reference to the loss of that view.

"We're basically going to wall off the harbour.… It's precedent setting," Connors said.

"What will happen when the next developer comes along and wants to add another few storeys? It's just the thin edge of the wedge."

Long journey to green light

St. John's city council voted narrowly last month to approve an exemption to a rule that limits buildings to 11 storeys in that area. The Park Hotel wants to add another storey, but the hotel wouldn't be any higher than Atlantic Place next door, due to the fact that the height of a storey isn't standardized.

Developers first brought the proposal to council in 2013. Air-rights issues for an overhang and discretionary use applications for retail space still require council's approval, meaning the project doesn't have the go-ahead just yet.

This is an artist's rendering of the proposed Park Hotel development, atop the Atlantic Place parking garage, in downtown St. John's. (Sonco Group)

The delays have offered ample time for opposition — but developers are digging in their heels.

Many of the comments at two public meetings so far have hinged on esthetics, echoing previous complaints to the city. But that's something developer Anthony Novac, who answered questions during the meeting, says isn't up for debate.

"The shape of the building is the shape of the building. We can't get away from that," he said.

Novac explained to residents at the meeting that planners didn't want a flat wall, while the hotel was only viable if it included more than 100 rooms, some of which are contained in the overhang.

Those conditions "really [dictate] the building itself," he said.

