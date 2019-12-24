Opinionated on Parish Lane development? This survey wants your thoughts

Happy City St. John's and Heritage Newfoundland and Labrador are working together to analyze concerns about a development in St. John's that some residents say will take away one of few green spaces in the downtown.

The two groups are conducting an online survey to get feedback about the proposed Parish Lane housing development downtown, at the site of the historic Anglican Church Parish Hall on Queens Road.

Jen Crowe, chair of non-profit organization Happy City St. John's, said the survey will home in on the big concerns people have with the project.

"Certainly the view from The Rooms is one of [the issues]," Crowe said of the art gallery, cultural centre and museum, which is known for its breathtaking views of the harbour and downtown.

"Also ensuring that we're maintaining the kind of look feel and nature of a heritage district."

This proposal would replace the Cathedral Parish Hall on Queens Road with a condominium building. (Parish Lane Developments)

Crowe said there have also been concerns raised from people who live on Garrison Hill and use the green space behind their houses for their kids to play in.

About 100 people — some opposed, and some in support of, the plan to tear down a portion of the hall and develop green space to build a 40-apartment complex at 66-68 Queens Rd. — came out to a public meeting on the topic in late November.

Parish Lane Development, the company behind the proposal, told CBC News following the meeting that it hoped city council will give the project full consideration.

Meanwhile, Crowe said, once the survey is finished and analyzed, they'll meet with people living close to the proposed development to hear their concerns.

The survey will be available for 2½ weeks, until Jan. 10.

