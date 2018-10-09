Parents of ATV drivers charged because kids weren't minimum age

Two sets of parents have charged because their kids were caught driving an ATV and were under the required age of 16.

The RCMP say the first incident happened on Route 430 on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m.

Police stopped an ATV because they say it was being driven in the middle of the road — by a 12-year-old boy from Anchor Point.

A few hours later, also on Route 430, a 14-year-old got stuck in a bog while trying to avoid police, according to a media release issued by the RCMP.

In both incidents, charges have been laid against the parents of both drivers under provincial legislation, specifically the Motorized Snow Vehicle and ATV Act.

The machines were also impounded.

