'I feel like I'm suffocating': Why working moms can't get a break

When your kids keep getting sick, and your sick days at work are long gone, what's a working mom to do? It's the big question facing many parents, but new data shows that women with young children are most affected. Hear some real talk from working moms, and meet a company that does work differently.

New data shows that women with young children are taking more time off work for family responsibility