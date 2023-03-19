Content
Nfld. & Labrador·Video

'I feel like I'm suffocating': Why working moms can't get a break

When your kids keep getting sick, and your sick days at work are long gone, what's a working mom to do? It's the big question facing many parents, but new data shows that women with young children are most affected. Hear some real talk from working moms, and meet a company that does work differently.

New data shows that women with young children are taking more time off work for family responsibility

CBC News ·

Why working moms are still struggling

6 days ago
Duration 8:40
Moms are still giving up record-high numbers of working days to care for their families, according to Statistics Canada, and therapists say burnout is becoming more common. CBC Newfoundland’s Caroline Hillier talks to one workplace about how it supports working moms.

