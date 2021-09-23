Parent fined in Clarke's Beach ATV crash involving 13-year-old driver

Police ticketed the parent of a 13-year-old youth as part of an investigation into a ATV crash in August. (CBC)

The parent of a 13-year-old has been fined following an ATV crash in Clarke's Beach last month, according to a media release by the RCMP.

The Bay Roberts RCMP issued the ticket following an investigation into the Aug. 18 crash, when they say an ATV driven by the youth collided with a vehicle on Glam Road in Clarke's Beach.

The youth suffered minor injuries, while the two people in the vehicle were unharmed.

As a result of the incident, police ticketed a parent of the 13-year-old for allowing the youth to operate an ATV.

If the ticket is contested by the parent, the case will move to trial, according to an RCMP spokesperson. Not contesting the ticket by a date provided will result in an imposed fine.

According to Newfoundland and Labrador's Motorized Snow Vehicles and All-Terrain Vehicles Act, a person must be over the age of 16 to operate an adult-sized ATV. Youth between 14 and 15 can operate an ATV that is 90 cc or less, but only with adult supervision.

In January, a parent of a Bay Roberts youth was also fined after a 15-year-old boy was spotted driving an ATV on main roads in the community.

Six people have died in ATV crashes in the province in 2021, including as recently as Tuesday.