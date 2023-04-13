Parasport N.L. looking to grow talent pool prior to 2025 Canada Games

The organization, which supports athletes with physical disabilities, has room for more athletes, coaches and volunteers ahead of the 2025 Canada Games.

With snow still lingering on the streets of St. John's, para athlete Jeremy Jones circles the outer lane of the track at Memorial University's Field House.

Jones, a five-time Canada Games athlete as a wheelchair racer, basketball player and cross-country skier, has his sights set on this summer.

"I'm practising for the national championships in July," Jones said.

He will be travelling to Langley, B.C. to take part in the Canadian track and field championships.

Under the guidance of his coach, Mark Miller, Jones practises his starts on the rubberized indoor track.

Parasport N.L., the body that supports people with physical disabilities in more than 25 sports, wants to see more athletes like Jones.

On April 29, the organization will host a track meet at the Field House to show off various sports in the hopes it might attract some new talent.

"This is to create awareness and promote the opportunities ... for young people to get involved with athletics," Parasport N.L.'s Margaret Tibbo said.

The push comes from the fact that the Canada Games are just over two years away and the organization wants to ensure para sports are widely represented, she said.

