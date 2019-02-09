Praise for paramedics providing palliative care — with a caveat

While there is praise for a new program that will see some paramedics provide in-home palliative care, the largest public sector union in Newfoundland and Labrador says there needs to be enough resources to meet the demand.

"Our biggest concern is, if you're going to provide a service, that service has to be available," said Jerry Earle, president of NAPE, the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and and Private Employees.

"If one of these families find themselves in need, it's not much point of making a call and to find out that an ambulance is not available at that time, because it would be a very stressful time for the family, a very stressful time for the individual that's receiving palliative care.

"Because there are times already, certainly more pronounced in the past, but there are still occurrences now when we have what we call red alerts — when there's no ambulance technically available."

Jerry Earle, president of NAPE and a former paramedic, says he is optimistic about the pilot program, but wants to ensure the resources meet the demands. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Eastern Health is one of seven health authorities across Canada that are part of a new program announced by the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer and the Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement.

The goal is to provide end-of-life care in homes, instead of hospitals, and reduce the number of trips to the hospital that aren't necessary, according to the two groups. In total, 5,000 paramedics in the country will get the training.

Widespread praise

Health Minister John Haggie is "delighted" that 80 paramedics will get the training and be part of the first wave of the program when it launches in April.

"It's part of an approach — that goes back to information now that's 15, 20 years old — that really says people want to spend their last days in their own homes," Haggie said.

"It's treat and leave, rather than treat and carry," he added, referencing not bringing people to the hospital for any unnecessary trips.

There is one thing all of the players can agree on: unnecessary hospital trips should be avoided. (iStock)

Haggie said he's not concerned that palliative care provided by paramedics might be substandard compared with care provided by a physician.

"It's a tiered response. If the paramedics, through their training, feel that their skill set is not adequate for the condition, or for the situation, they'll move [the patient] along to the next level, which is a physician or the emergency room."

He said the program has worked well in Nova Scotia and P.E.I., and it was important to launch it in an urban area.

"We want to start small, troubleshoot and succeed, and then expand," he said.

'Can add a strain' to system

Earle said he is encouraged by the project, although admits it came as a bit of a surprise.

"There was some preliminary conversation, not the level of consultation we would have liked," he said, adding he found out the program was a go from the media.

Earle, who was a paramedic 20 years ago, welcomed the expansion to the paramedic's role, but said there are a few things to watch for.

"When you put the extra duties or responsibilities on a service such a paramedic services, sometimes it can add a strain to the system," he said.

Rodney Gaudet, president of the Paramedic Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, says there is a shift in perception of paramedics as just 'ambulance drivers.' (Katie Breen/CBC)

Another thing is if someone's job changes considerably, how much they get paid to do that job should be discussed, too.

"It's certainly something you could raise at a bargaining table, but again, the processes are there that any time an employee, anywhere in the public sector, would have extra duties or responsibilities ... they could actually apply for a reclassification, basically," Earle said, adding he will wait to see how the program unfolds and speak with paramedics involved before pushing for additional compensation.

N.L. 'catching up' to paramedic's potential

The compensation point is one that Rodney Gaudet, president of the Paramedics Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, agrees with, but is quick to add that it's NAPE's specific issue to fight.

"I definitely think that, you know, with more responsibility should come, you know, higher wages," said Gaudet.

Gaudet said paramedics have evolved from a perception of "basically ambulance drivers."

"We're kind of a little bit behind on things here in our province but now we're starting to finally see the light and kind of catch up a little bit," he said.

And this program is a great place to start.

"It's better for the patients, better for the health-care system — both financially and just overall working efficiency of the system — and obviously better for our practitioners as well to be able to provide that care," Gaudet said.