Accused in drunk driving case spoke about alcohol consumption at crash site: Paramedic

The alleged driver in a fatal 2017 crash near Clarenville told a paramedic on site he had been drinking alcohol, according to testimony heard in Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Ruby Hynes, a paramedic with Fewer's Ambulance Service who responded to the two-vehicle collision, testified Tuesday that Firmage told her he had consumed around "a flask and a half" of alcohol. She told the court that comment was made as she was treating Firmage and preparing him to be taken to the hospital in Clarenville.

Firmage, 34, is facing a charge of impaired driving causing death in connection with August 2017 crash, which killed Calvin Tobin, who was a fisherman from Southern Harbour.

Police allege Firmage was impaired when he drove a car that crossed the centre line on the Trans-Canada Highway and collided with a tractor-trailer.

Const. Roy Chappel, an officer with the Clarenville RCMP, had previously testified that he smelled and saw beer bottles in the vehicle, and could smell beer from Firmage when he arrived at the crash scene that night.

Hynes told the court she could smell alcohol on Firmage's breath, and asked further questions because intensive alcohol consumption could accelerate bleeding in wounds.

A transport truck and a car collided on the TCH outside of Clarenville late on Aug. 1. The accident was fatal. (Lee Pitts/CBC)

Under cross-examination from Jenny Reid, Firmage's defence lawyer, Hynes said that Firmage was in incredible pain and was agitated when she was treating him.

"We usually use a scale, one to ten. He was a ten out of ten," she said.

He was wearing a breathing mask and had a "seizure-type" episode," she added. In direct testimony, Hynes said that Firmage seemed "a little confused," but answered her questions appropriately.

In the subsequent cross-examination, Hynes said she had direct memory of speaking to Firmage the night of the crash, but didn't make a word-for-word recording, and produced her report on the incident after the fact.

The crash happened two-and-a-half years ago. Hynes told the court she needed to rely on previous statements she made to prepare for her testimony.

On Tuesday. CarolAnn Brewer, Tobin's aunt, sat and watched the hearing. She testified in July, pushing back against suggestions by Reid that her relative struggled with alcohol or drug addiction.

CarolAnn Brewer sits in the witness box ahead of her testimony in the trial of Travis Firmage, who is accused of drunk driving causing death in connection to the death of Calvin Tobin. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

She also testified that she spoke with Firmage several times that night before the crash. She later received a call before 3 a.m. the following day, when she was called into hospital to see her nephew.

Tobin was 25 when he died. His family has said he could be "mischievous" but was always well liked.

His death sparked a battle between his family and the FFAW over the payout of insurance benefits.

Calvin Tobin, 25, died in the hours following a car crash on Aug. 1 — a day after his insurance expired. (Submitted)

The defence has not yet had the chance to call any evidence in Firmage's trial, and lawyers in the case anticipate that the trial will continue into June.

Firmage is facing another count of impaired driving causing bodily harm, in connection to the driver of the tractor trailer his vehicle allegedly struck.

