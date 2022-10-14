As province dangles cash incentives for new hires, this paramedic says he is still waiting for his bonus

While health officials are now offering new incentives to attract paramedics to Labrador, one person already working there says he hasn't been paid money promised to him to build more expertise.

Chen Ukra moved to Happy Valley-Goose Bay from Ontario five years ago, and has called the community home ever since.

He is a paramedic at the Labrador Health Centre but is now considering leaving his job.

Ukra recently decided that he wanted to study at the College of North Atlantic, which would allow him to transition from primary care to advanced care paramedic.

He says he signed an agreement in 2021 with Labrador-Grenfell Health. The health authority agreed to provide incentives worth $20,000. In return, Ukra agreed to stay in the community for four years.

But Ukra says he has not received any of the funds promised to him, even though he has submitted receipts.

He has concerns about how he has been treated by management.

Ukra says he signed an agreement in 2021 to stay on as a paramedic for four more years, but has yet to receive his promised bonus. (Rafsan Faruque Jugol/CBC)

"The money is not the main thing here," Ukra said. "I don't want that anymore. I know the situation right now, here in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, I am not sure I will be staying for four years."

Ukra says he is pleased that the government is offering a $50,000 incentive for new paramedics to go to the community and stay for at least three years.

But he advises them to be wary.

"They need to think about that. After they sign the contract, will they treat them fairly?"

In an emailed statement, Labrador-Grenfell Health said it can't comment on individual human resource matters.

But officials said a conflict management and consulting company has been hired to investigate concerns raised by paramedics.

Concerns brought up during question period

NDP MHA Jordan Brown pressed Health Minister Tom Osborne about the situation in the House of Assembly Thursday.

"Paramedics in Labrador who are currently working in our public health-care system were promised bonuses that never came," Brown said.

"It is clear to me that to this government, Labrador is out of sight, out of mind."

Labrador West NDP MHA Jordan Brown, left, and Health Minister Tom Osborne, right. (CBC)

In response, Osborne said the first he heard of this story was on CBC Thursday morning.

"If an individual has been promised a bonus, a retention bonus, that individual should get the bonus," Osborne said. "We are looking into the situation, Mr. Speaker, to get all of the details and ensure what has been promised has been delivered."

Tory health critic Paul Dinn raised another issue related to working conditions for paramedics in Labrador.

Earlier this month, an investigation by CBC News revealed that six paramedics at the Labrador Health Centre clocked in 1,000 hours of overtime each during the past fiscal year.

Osborne reiterated that no paramedics should have to work mandatory overtime or 1,000 hours of overtime.

"The desire of this government is to recruit the health care professionals that are required so that that doesn't have to happen," the minister said.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador