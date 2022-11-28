Newfoundland mayor hopes paramedic job action will find quick resolution

Trepassey Mayor Rita Pennell says an impact on ambulance services would put her town in a dangerous position. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

The mayor of a Newfoundland community impacted by the beginning of job action by paramedics and ambulance workers hope a resolution will be found soon to preserve the health of people in rural areas.

More than 100 employees represented by Teamsters Local 855 began a work-to-rule campaign Wednesday. The campaign is the start of a strike plan, said Teamsters business agent Hubert Dawe, and could escalate if they feel the campaign isn't working toward a resolution.

The strike involves seven private ambulance operators, all of which are owned by the Fewer Group of Ambulances.

One of those operators is located in Trepassey, on Newfoundland's southern shore. Mayor Rita Pennell, a former paramedic in the region, says an impact on services would put the town in a dangerous position.

"We're two hours, on a good day, from a hospital.… We don't have any doctor. We've been without a doctor since last June," Pennell said Wednesday.

"People are going to be left to go out in cars and probably die on the road. I think it's a sad, sad situation."

Trepassey has only one ambulance, which Pennell says is often outside the town responding to calls in other communities.

The town was in red alert — meaning there was no ambulance available — almost every day over the holiday season, she said.

"We have people that's going in back seats of cars with pillows and stuff like that. We're gone back to the 1960s, that's what happened in those rural communities in the 1960s," she said.

"The people's lives are at danger right now."

More than 100 paramedics and ambulance workers employed by the Fewer Group of Ambulances began a work-to-rule campaign Wednesday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

In a recent interview, Dawe said the union is pushing for better wages for workers, pay equity between primary and secondary ambulance operators and bettering measures to limit the amount of overtime fatigued workers are facing.

Pennell says pay equity is an important sticking point for her, especially for paramedics and ambulance workers in rural areas.

"I think every paramedic should be paid the same money. Because why should paramedics in cities, we'll say, be paid more than rural Newfoundland?" she said.

"I think they should be paying the people that's here, that stayed put and helped all the people while the pandemic was on the go.… Make sure these people are taken care of."

She hopes the provincial government will step in to push for a resolution. Patient care should be the top priority at the negotiating table, she said, rather than profits for an employer.

In a statement Wednesday, the provincial government said it will make sure people in rural Newfoundland have access to emergency ambulance services.