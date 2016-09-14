Stephenville's Katarina Roxon gears up for her 4th Paralympics

Katarina Roxon won her first Paralympic medal, a gold, at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. (Scott Grant/Canadian Paralympic Committee)

After striking gold at the 2016 Paralympic Games, Stephenville swimmer Katarina Roxon is getting ready to represent Canada once again — this time in Tokyo.

Roxon is a Paralympic veteran, having competed in the past three summer Games. At Rio in 2016, she won the 100-metre breaststroke and set a personal best time.

Her goal this time is to achieve a personal best time once again — and she says a spot on the podium would be the cherry on top.

"It's a lot of different emotions going into it throughout this pandemic period," Roxon said. "My trust is in God, and whatever the result is, I'll be so happy with it."

At the age of 15, Roxon was the youngest Canadian swimmer to compete in the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games. She also competed in the 2012 London Paralympics before winning her first medal in Rio in 2016.

She earned her spot on the 2020 Canadian Paralympic team after placing second in the 100-metre breaststroke and helping her team get a bronze medal in relay at the IPC World Para Swimming Championships in 2019. Roxon hopes her team can bump that placement up to silver or gold in Tokyo.

Roxon is training in British Columbia before she travels to Tokyo on Aug. 19. Although the competition schedule has yet to be finalized, she plans to compete in multiple races and relays.

A pandemic Paralympics

Although she's an experienced Paralympian, Roxon said the COVID-19 pandemic will make this year's Games entirely unique. She said her team is more vigilant than ever about hygiene and staying healthy.

"It's not something that I can really compare to any other Games, as it's a completely new experience for me," she said.

Roxon said she hasn't competed in about a year and a half, but she's been loving her training.

"Lots of low moments, but it makes the high moments even more incredible," Roxon said.

Roxon is training in British Columbia. (CBC)

When the 2020 Paralympics were postponed due to the pandemic, Roxon stayed busy with fundraising for cancer and Newfoundland and Labrador swimming clubs.

She said she deals with the stress of being an elite athlete with help from her dad, who told her to rely on her faith and enjoy each moment.

Roxon's family was not able to attend the 2016 Games in Rio, and they won't be at the Tokyo Games either. Organizers have banned spectators from the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games due to public health restrictions.

Although her family won't be travelling to Tokyo, Roxon said she feels their support from afar.

"I talk to them every single day anyways. Technology is amazing.… I can FaceTime them, call them whenever, and being who they are they'll answer my call whatever time of the day it is."

Roxon also said although she'll be on the other side of the world for these games, Newfoundland and Labrador still holds a special place in her heart.

"I carry you with me wherever I go, whenever I compete and when I'm standing on a podium. So thank you so much."

