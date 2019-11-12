Seriously injured Paradise woman knew driver who hit her, police say

Police allege the driver, a 58-year-old man, was impaired. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Police say a woman is seriously injured after a man she knew hit her with a pickup truck in Paradise.

It happened on Grandview Avenue, a dead-end residential street off Paradise Road, the St. John's Regional Fire Department said.

According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, a 58-year-old man was impaired behind the wheel around 8:20 Monday night, when he hit a woman he knew.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of the relationship between driver and pedestrian.

The man was arrested and charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm and refusing to provide a breath sample. He was taken to the St. John's City lockup.

The woman was taken to hospital. Police didn't say if her injuries were life-threatening.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador