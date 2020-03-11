Quad users say Paradise T'railway upgrade shouldn't leave young riders in the dust

Dylan Budden, 19, said he'd sorely miss the T'railway system if Paradise council decides to exclude ATV and snowmobile enthusiasts from using it. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

It's every town council's dream: a windfall to the tune of $150,000 to upgrade a beloved, yet beleaguered, trail used by residents from all walks of life.

But there's one decidedly sticky string attached — taking the money means leaving some users wondering where they'll turn.

"I wouldn't be able to use my ATV [or] Ski-Doo from my house. I would have to load it into a truck, which isn't an option for me given I don't own a truck," said a concerned Dylan Budden, who jets off on the path with friends a couple times a week to explore the wider outdoors.

The 19-year-old looked on at Tuesday night's public meeting in Paradise, part of mandatory consultations asking for feedback on the possibility of repairing the rocky trail, now used by walkers, joggers, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles alike.

Some of those repairs will be funded by a grant from the Trans Canada Trail Foundation — money contingent on the trail going green and banning motorized use.

The Town of Paradise hired a consultant to conduct a survey before it makes a decision. Nearly 1,200 people replied, with six in 10 indicating they'd be satisfied with a non-motorized designation.

But most also said they "strongly agreed" the trail should stay multi-use.

Comments on the anti-vehicle side included complaints about noise and speed.

The six-kilometre stretch is most commonly employed by walkers, according to the survey, followed closely by ATV riders.

A distinct subset of those quad operators, according to some trail enthusiasts at the meeting, are young people like Budden — courteous teens just looking for adventure.

Resident Kurt Barrett raised that point in front of a 50-odd crowd at Tuesday's meeting, saying the added money for repairs isn't worth the costs.

"There's not a whole lot of funding in this town for recreation for the kids, so they can get outdoors rather than sitting at home and just playing video games," Barrett said.

"Let's get them out there on an ATV or a snowmobile."

Paradise resident Kurt Barrett says he walks the trail all the time — and wouldn't want to see young people told they aren't allowed on ATVs or snowmobiles. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Budden paints a picture of life without the trail.

"I just simply wouldn't be able to use my quad," he said, "which means I wouldn't be able to spend as much time in woods, which is something that not a lot of people my age get to do anymore."

He expressed frustration at the idea of excluding some users when he believes other solutions to trail repair could be found.

"I've never seen anybody have an issue between ATVers and walkers...everybody slows down when they come to each other," he said.

Paradise Mayor Dan Bobbett said council will make a decision after the consultation report is finalized, which could take a couple of months. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

"There's no reason that it should be cut off to one particular group of people."

Mayor Dan Bobbett told CBC he's planning to find out whether the foundation might accept a multi-use designation so the town can use the grant without excluding anyone.

"Both groups agreed that the trail needs some updating," Bobbett said.

The town would use the grant money as part of its trail upgrade budget, he added, which totals about $600,000.

Council will wait on the final report from the public consultations before it votes on the issue, Bobbett said.

