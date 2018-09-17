Paradise mayor sets the record straight about increased speed limits in school zones

The recent decision by Paradise town council to increase speed limits in all four school zones has been met with confusion and anger on social media.

Paradise Mayor Dan Bobbett says people have been reacting without knowing all the facts, and said the change doesn't put student safety at risk.

"People were on Twitter and whatnot. They were saying, 'Oh, they increased the zones!'" Bobbett said.

"We increased the zones after school is out, based on TAC standards and what other municipalities are doing."

Town council decided to adopt the TAC (Transportation Association of Canada) guidelines based on the recommendations of Harbourside Transportation Consultants, an engineering firm that specializes in traffic analysis.

The guidelines state that speed limits in school zones should be 30 km/h between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., but are 40 km/h otherwise.

Several changes

Bobbett said since the school zone speed limits remain the same during hours of operation, there is no cause for anger and that the signs will be clearly marked.

Contrary to the controversy around the town raising the speed limits, the adoption of TAC standards will actually see a lowering of speed limits on many Paradise streets.

"For our local streets the recommendation is, rather than have 50 km/h or 60 km/h in some areas, now it's going to be 40, unless otherwise posted," Bobbett said.

It remains to be seen how the general public will react to this particular change.

Jim Brazil is a defensive driving instructor with Safety NL, a not-for-profit organization that promotes safe practices and offers various safety services and across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Brazil doesn't take issue with the adoption of the new guidelines, as the limit remains the same during hours that students are at school.

"The worry I have, if any worry at all, is to do with the nature of our drivers. Getting them to obey any speed limit sometimes seems to be problematic," Brazil said.

Brazil said speed limits in school zones are low for a reason: young students in particular can't be expected to understand the dangers associated with automobiles.

He said drivers need to be aware of the responsibility they're taking on when driving, and that failure to obey speed limits — particularly in school zones — comes with hefty penalties.

