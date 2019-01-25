Builders wanted for new Paradise middle school

The provincial government has issued a public tender for Paradise's new junior high school, one of three tenders for school construction expected in 2019.

The three-storey school will run from Grade 6 to Grade 9 and be built off McNamara Drive, adjacent to the Diane Whalen Soccer Complex. The building will be 11,000 square metres, the provincial government said in a release Friday, and will include 33 classrooms, a gym, areas for music and art, and a cafeteria.

"This will be a brand new facility with modern features that will have a positive impact on the daily lives of students and staff, and it will alleviate enrolment pressures at other schools in Paradise and Mount Pearl as well," said provincial Public Works Minister Steve Crocker in the release.

Construction on the school is expected to start this fall and be completed in 2021, the release said.

Several schools expected to be built or expanded

The new Paradise school is one of several in the province currently in the process of being built, rebuilt or expanded.

Public tenders are still expected this winter for two other Newfoundland schools, the government confirmed.

The Bay d'Espoir Academy will replace a school destroyed by arson two years ago, and Gander Academy, which runs from kindergarten to Grade 3, will be reconstructed. Construction for both of those schools is also expected to begin in 2019 and finish in 2021.

The government issued a public tender in November to build a replacement for Coley's Point Primary in Bay Roberts.

Meanwhile, construction work is continuing on both the Mobile Central High and St. Peter's Academy extensions, the government said, with occupancy for both expected in 2019.

