Man convicted in traumatic Paradise home invasion pleads for leniency

As his handcuffs were removed inside the courtroom Tuesday morning, Tyler Donahue greeted his father.

"Can't wait for this to be over," he said as he sat down.

Donahue was convicted of two charges in connection with a violent home invasion at 69 Angel's Road in Paradise on Feb. 9, 2017.

At his sentencing hearing in provincial court in St. John's, the Crown and defence agreed he is a young man with promising prospects for rehabilitation and a supportive father and sister.

Donahue did not enter the home or plan the invasion, but was described in court as the "lookout" or "getaway driver."

The Crown requested a concurrent sentence of five to seven years, while the defence asked for three to four years, less time served.

Concerns about mental health, addictions

"I have ADHD and I've been trying to see a doctor about bipolar," Donahue said, asking Judge Mike Madden to take that into consideration in his sentencing.

"I've been trying to rehabilitate myself best I can and doing as much as I can down at the penitentiary, staying out of trouble. I haven't picked up any charges since these events. I'm doing the best I can."

Donahue's lawyer said he is "attempting to alter his behaviour and attitude," through programs within the penitentiary.

Tyler Donahue will be sentenced for his role in a violent home invasion July 26. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

All 3 convicted will be sentenced July 26

He was arrested, along with Gary Hennessey, Abdifatah Mohamed and Mitchell Nippard, Feb. 9, 2017, and has mostly been in Her Majesty's Penitentiary since.

The majority of charges against Donahue and the three others accused in a string of home invasions on the northeast Avalon in February 2017, were dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Hennessey was found not guilty, but the other three will all be sentenced July 26.

Abdifatah Mohamed's sentencing hearing is Tuesday afternoon.

Donahue's role in the crime is not as serious as his co-offender Mohamed, the lawyers agreed, nor is he a "career criminal" like Mitchell Nippard, noted the defence.

The Crown asked for 10-12 years for Nippard, with his lawyer suggesting six to seven years instead.

Donahue received a two-year sentence for drug offences committed in 2013, when he was 19.

Nonetheless, the Crown said his sentence should consider the "trauma and terror" the incident inflicted on the victim, home alone with her baby when masked men entered carrying firearms.