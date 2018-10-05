Pair charged with kidnapping in connection with early morning home invasion

A police officer was flagged down in Mount Pearl by a man who says he was kidnapped earlier that morning. (CBC)

Just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer was flagged down by a young man in Mount Pearl.

Before the end of the day, two men were in custody for a string of serious charges that include kidnapping.

The RNC said a 23-year-old man got the attention of police on Topsail Road in Mount Pearl.

He informed police that two men had forcefully entered his home in nearby Paradise earlier in the morning, and then assaulted and kidnapped him.

The RNC said responding officers located and arrested two suspects, aged 56 and 24, in the area.

The men face charges that include break and enter, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

The pair were held to appear at provincial court Friday afternoon.

According to police, all parties are known to each other.

The RNC said the incident is not believed to be a random act of violence.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador