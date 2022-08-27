This Paradise man grew a cabbage so large it needs 2 arms to hold and photos to appreciate
'It's abnormally large,' says backyard gardener
Ever see a massive, six-pound cabbage?
Now you have.
Cabbages are a staple crop for many gardeners in Newfoundland and Labrador, but tricky to grow with pests like slugs and moths happy to gorge on their leaves.
Keith O'Rielly grows vegetables in his backyard in Paradise and has the whole process figured out.
"When I picked it up, it was literally three or four feet in diameter across from outside leaf to outside leaf," he said Friday.
"It's abnormally large for what we grow."
A photo of the gigantic cabbage grown by O'Rielly has been making the rounds on social media and he's not afraid to share his secrets.
Kelp fertilizer is just one aspect. Protecting the crop is the other.
"This success is born out of a lot of failures," O'Rielly said. "We've been backyard farming for five or six years."
O'Rielly said the first few years didn't produce the best yield. Pests were a major problem.
So he built his own planter's box, added a protective roof that allows air and water through — while keeping pests out — and the rest is massive cabbage history.
"There's a half-dozen lettuce plants in there, too, but that particular cabbage just grew so large that the big leaves took over and smothered the lettuce plants and destroyed them," said O'Rielly.
"You take the good with the bad."
With files from The St. John's Morning Show
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?