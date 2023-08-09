Dozens rally in Paradise with classic cars for residents of retirement home

Winfield Harnett was treated to a personal car show Wednesday afternoon in Paradise. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Antique car enthusiast Glenn Thomas shifted a car show into gear after an employee of Karwood Retirement Retreat in Paradise asked him for a favour.

Thomas said the request was simple: gather a couple of friends to swing by the facility to brighten the day of Winfield Harnett — a resident in his 80s who is moving into palliative care. Harnett is a retired mechanic and loves old cars.

Thomas immediately made a post on Facebook to see if anybody in the car community wanted to sign on for what was initially a relaxed event.

"It's certainly blowing up. We're all blown away. It's been incredible. It's been constant, the whole day, people calling, texting. I'm flabbergasted," he said.

Hundreds of people responded to Thomas's post, with about 70 classic cars signed on for the event itself.

"It turned into basically a full-fledged car show, in the middle of the week, at 2 p.m. in the afternoon when most people are working," Thomas said.

"This is just phenomenal."

Lorraine Stoughton, Harnett's daughter, said her father has been in the facility for a few years and is currently battling cancer.

"He has always been such a mechanic. He's well known in central Newfoundland for his mechanics, his extraordinary knowledge of so many things in mechanics," she said.

"Everyone kind of knows he's such a lover of cars and everyone showed up like this today to be there for him."

Harnett glided through the facility's parking lot, checking under the hood of each car he passed.

He said he could simply hear the differences in the engines and could easily fix and tune any of the vehicles in front of him.

"This is extraordinary. It's out of my reach all together. I don't know how to accept it," he said.

Thomas said if he were in the same position as Harnett, he'd ask for the same show of support.

"We're all going down that road some day," he said.

"Everybody is into something different, but when it comes to car guys we try to stick together and do what we can for each other."

Thomas's 1950 bullet nose Studebaker wasn't ready in time for Tuesday's show.

He said he's still working on the project, but still wanted to be there for the event.

"I'm more than happy to do what I can," he said.

