Paradise surveillance cameras can stay, says N.L. Supreme Court

The Town of Paradise can keep its 89 surveillance cameras but it has to turn some of them off during regular working days, says Newfoundland and Labrador's top court.

In a Supreme Court order filed earlier this week, Chief Justice Raymond Whalen agreed the town did not need to comply with recommendations from the provincial privacy commissioner, who said the cameras should stop rolling.

In April, Donovan Molloy filed a report after receiving a complaint about the town collecting personal information through video surveillance.

The province's privacy watchdog recommended Paradise stop collecting personal information about people through surveillance. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Paradise argued that video captured by its cameras doesn't directly identify anyone, and therefore isn't personal information. But Molloy said anyone captured on camera could easily be identified, and thus the information is personal.

Mayor Dan Bobbett said the town installed the cameras after a series of break-ins, and he wasn't prepared to turn them off. Rather than accept Molloy's recommendations, the town decided to take the matter to court.

Some exceptions

The court order is the result of a comprimise by the two sides and approved by Whalen. The 67 cameras surveilling areas open to the general public could stay on, while 22 cameras in areas restricted to the public, such as town offices, must be turned off during regular business hours.

There are four exceptions when it comes to restricted areas: cameras in the Zamboni room, the depot yard and the areas of the arena and the town hall where safes are located can stay on around the clock.

