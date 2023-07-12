Game over: Paradise cracks down on basketball hoops on public streets

Shawn Janes, middle, says he was ordered to remove his basketball net from the sidewalk in front of his house. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The Town of Paradise is calling game over for families who have basketball nets placed on public roads, saying safety takes priority over the summer pastime.

Some families with hoops on the street outside their homes were ordered by the town to have them moved or removed, or further action would be taken.

That's not sitting well with parent Shawn Janes, who says basketball is part of his family's routine.

"We go out and actually play basketball almost every day as a whole family," Janes said Tuesday. "We don't have that right now."

Janes was forced to move his hoop to his backyard. Instead of dribbling on concrete and asphalt, his two daughters are now practising on grass.

The family live on Yellow Wood Drive — a quiet dead-end street near Neil's Pond with minimal traffic. They've been there for eight years.

"We always got out of the way and don't dribble or shoot when cars are coming by," said Janes's 12-year-old daughter, Addyson.

Paradise is cracking down on basketball hoops on residential streets. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

But Paradise Mayor Dan Bobbett says removals are complaint-driven and aren't unique to basketball. Hockey nets are also a problem.

"Our regulation says that no object should be placed in town streets to impede traffic," he said.

"So once we do get a complaint our municipal enforcement officers are obligated to go out and check out the situation."

A separate street near Janes's home still has basketball hoops lining the sides. Neighbours there told CBC News they haven't received any warning from the town.

Paradise Mayor Dan Bobbett says removing equipment from public streets starts with a complaint. (Danny Aresenault/CBC)

"Up until this year, we've never been asked to move it [or] take it down," said Janes. "It's frustrating."

Janes said there have been no complaints made against him or his family, that he knows of, in their eight years at their current home.

"Everybody has had basketball nets up for at least that long and there's never been any complaints," he said.

Bobbett said all municipalities face the same problem but using one's own driveway for sports is fine.

"It's an ongoing thing, it's sporadic," Bobbett said.

"Again it's about public safety. Both the people driving the vehicles and the people playing in the street is a concern, and it should be the utmost concern as far as I'm concerned."

