Paradise apartment fire displaces 4
St. John's Regional Fire Department Acting Platoon Chief Gerry O'Neill says there was extensive smoke and fire damage to one of the four units.

Fire at 2-storey house containing 4 units was reported early Saturday evening

CBC News ·
Crews from the St. John's Regional Fire Department were called to a fire at a two-storey house early Saturday night. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Four people have been displaced following a residential fire in Paradise.

The blaze at a two-storey house containing four apartment units was reported early Saturday evening.

St. John's Regional Fire Department Acting Platoon Chief Gerry O'Neill told CBC there was extensive fire and smoke damage to one of the units, and water and smoke damage to the other three.

O'Neill said there were no injuries from the fire.

Canadian Red Cross disaster volunteers have been assisting with emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases.

