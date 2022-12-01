Paradise announces tax increases in $41 million budget

Paradise announced it’s raising its property tax and charging residents and businesses a higher fee for water and sewer during a special public council budget meeting Wednesday. (CBC)

Rising costs are hurting the town of Paradise in the same way they're hurting residents.

Paradise announced that it's raising its property tax and charging residents and businesses a higher fee for water and sewer during a special public council budget meeting Wednesday.

The town says its 2023 budget, which is $40.7 million, makes investments in all areas of town operations. This includes money for water and sewer upgrades, additional snow clearing equipment and crews, as well as street repairs.

During Wednesday's announcement, Councillor Elizabeth Laurie, who chairs the town's administration and corporate services committee, said it's costing the town more to provide the services its residents feel they "need and deserve."

"Just as our residents face rising fuel prices, so too does the town," said Laurie. "Just as homeowners face rising costs for materials needed to make home repairs or renovations, so too does the town, and just as residents are faced with hard choices to make their income stretch further, so too does the town."

The town will have a new municipal tax rate of 7.4, an increase of .2, and the cost of residential water and sewer will rise to $625 from $600.

The budget also includes providing water and sewer installations on several roads, implementing an annual street rehabilitation program for $1 million, and providing funding for a new playground at the Peter Barry Duff Memorial Park.