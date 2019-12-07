Skip to Main Content
Canada going for gold as Para hockey cup wraps in Paradise
Nfld. & Labrador

St. John's native Liam Hickey looking to lead Canada to championship

CBC News ·
Liam Hickey has the chance to capture gold in front of a hometown crowd Saturday. (@HC_WSHC/Twitter)

Team Canada will look to capture a gold medal on home ice Saturday as the 2019 Canadian Tire Para Hockey Cup comes to a close in Paradise.

The Canadians, led by St. John's own Liam Hickey, have had an up and down tournament, finishing round-robin play with one win and two losses. 

The team toppled Russia in a tight semifinal — with Hickey chipping in two assists — to book their ticket to the gold medal game against the rival Americans.

The U.S. beat Canada 4-1 during the round robin, just seven months after the Americans won their first Para hockey world championship title in an overtime thriller — again over Canada.

The gold medal game goes at 6 p.m. NT at the Paradise Double Ice Complex.

Russia and the Czech Republic will face off for the bronze medal at noon.

