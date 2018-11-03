Panting Under Pressure: Patronage in the limelight

All good things must come to an end, and maybe now Sean Panting can finally exhale.

This week marks the last of a series of performances for the St. John's Morning Show called Panting Under Pressure, and what a sport he has has been.

"Although I seem like im in a panic, which I sort of am, I did have a good time ... there is a lot of stuff man," he said Friday.

Politics dominated the news this week, and Panting felt compelled to sing about it.

"I feel like we got a lot of things going on at the Confederation Building ... so I'm going to do something primarily that's about political events," he said.

But NLC bags are getting a proper bye-bye with a special mention in his tune. So is The Rooms and the recent hire of Carla Foote, that has sparked controversy.

Panting MUST have been feeling some pressure because he sang that Judy Foote got The Rooms job, but, well, she is already employed in another role.

Check out this week's politically-charged song in the video above, or click the player below to hear how it unfolded on the air.

