Panting Under Pressure: Crooning on the construction crunch
Panting Under Pressure: Crooning on the construction crunch

Sean Panting will write and perform a topical tune on The St. John's Morning Show. Oh, and he has 60 minutes.

Sean Panting rocks out after feeling the pressure. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Sean Panting joked he was in "Grade 28" during his weekly appearance on CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show — which was live on location at O'Donel High School in Mount Pearl on Friday. 

"I was a good student … and, really, the worst thing I ever did was not show up a lot," Panting said, noting he went to Prince of Wales Collegiate.

"I made it through, I made it through," he joked.

Students made their pitches to Panting, topics that included how hard it is to get a prom date, and what's the deal with that odour in Mount Pearl at times?

"I feel like maybe I'm slightly too old for the prom dates. I just cant go there anymore," he said, laughing.

"And I think that it would be rude of me, as your guest in Mount Peal to write about how much Mount Pearl smells."

Businesses and residents have bemoaned the seemingly never-ending construction on Commonwealth Avenue, and it's struck a chord with students, too. 

See what Panting came up with on the construction crunch — and how he worked in prom and the city's alleged odour — in the video below. 

The notoriously busy Mount Pearl road is the bane of many a commuter's existence. Here's Sean Panting's musical take on it. 2:35

Got an idea? 

Have your say in topics you'd like Panting to perform a song about in the coming weeks.

To suggest a topic, call The St. John's Morning Show at 1-866-576-5259 or tweet us at @sjmorningshow. 

