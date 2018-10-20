Panting Under Pressure: Pot pop song

As you likely heard, recreational cannabis is now legal. (If you haven't, that must be a pretty good rock you're under.)

"I know everybody must be sick to death of the pot thing, [but] it's kinda all anyone's talking about," said Sean Panting on CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show, adding people either love it or hate it — or plain sick of hearing about it.

"I feel like the song has got to be about weed because it's the biggest thing."

But, this week's one-hour songwriting challenge has a little something for everyone.

"I decided as well that in deference to all the people who had written in with topics that I would include Come From Away, Astaldi and turkeys," said Panting.

Hear how Panting shoehorned all of those much-talked about topics into one tune in the video below

It was the story of the week: cannabis was made legal in Canada. Here's Sean Panting's take on it. 2:06

Creative geniuses... aka our listeners come up with some ideas for wild and wacky songs to put Sean Panting under pressure! 15:30

