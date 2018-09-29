Skip to Main Content
Panting put under pressure with 1-hour songwriting challenge

On Fridays, St. John's musician Sean Panting will write and perform a song based on a local topic on The St. John's Morning Show. Oh, and he gets 60 minutes to do it.

Suggest a topic to the St. John's Morning Show and Sean has an hour to write a tune

Sean Panting is wondering, 'What did I get myself into?' (CBC)

The songwriting process can sometimes be a labour of love — a struggle of just how to perfectly marry lyrics and melody. This is not one of those times.

We are putting St. John's musician Sean Panting on the spot, big time.

You suggest the topic, and he writes a parody song about it — in one hour. Panting will then perform the tune on The St. John's Morning Show.

"At around five minutes to eight, I was starting to think maybe I'd made a mistake pitching this idea," Panting said Friday, on the moment just before performing his first one-hour wonder live on CBC Radio. "But it panned out OK. The power of panic."

For his debut, aquaculture was the subject. See what he came up with in this video.

Sean Panting wrote this song about a farmed fish escape in just one hour. 2:54

Have your say in topics you'ld like Panting to perform a song about in the coming weeks.

To suggest a topic, call the Morning Show at 1-866-576-5259 or tweet us at @sjmorningshow

Listen to the full interview here.

With files from St. John's Morning Show and Danny Arsenault

