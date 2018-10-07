Skip to Main Content
Panting Under Pressure: A blistering ballad on Muskrat Falls

On Fridays, musician Sean Panting will write and perform a song based on a hot topic on the St. John's Morning Show. Oh, and he has 60 minutes.

It's a tangly topic and he had 60 minutes to tackle Muskrat Falls in song-form (St. John's Morning Show)

He's back in the hot seat: Sean Panting is writing songs in an hour based on your suggestions. 

This week's topic? Muskrat Falls. 

And it even has a familiar melody.

"It will become apparent to all — particularly children of the '70s and '80s," Panting said Friday on CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show, in the latest instalment of a series called Panting Under Pressure. 

He got it in just under the wire, in about 58 minutes. 

See what he came up with — and why Danny Williams may not be a fan — in the video below.

Sean Panting wrote this blistering ballad about Muskrat Falls in an hour. 2:03

Got an idea? 

Have your say in topics you'd like Panting to perform a song about in the coming weeks.

To suggest a topic, call the St. John's Morning Show at 1-866-576-5259 or tweet us at @sjmorningshow. 

Sean Panting returns for another episode of "Panting Under Pressure"... writing and performing his newest parody song live on the Morning Show! 16:04

