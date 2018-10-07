Panting Under Pressure: A blistering ballad on Muskrat Falls

He's back in the hot seat: Sean Panting is writing songs in an hour based on your suggestions.

This week's topic? Muskrat Falls.

And it even has a familiar melody.

"It will become apparent to all — particularly children of the '70s and '80s," Panting said Friday on CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show, in the latest instalment of a series called Panting Under Pressure.

He got it in just under the wire, in about 58 minutes.

See what he came up with — and why Danny Williams may not be a fan — in the video below.

Sean Panting wrote this blistering ballad about Muskrat Falls in an hour. 2:03

Got an idea?

Have your say in topics you'd like Panting to perform a song about in the coming weeks.

Sean Panting returns for another episode of "Panting Under Pressure"... writing and performing his newest parody song live on the Morning Show! 16:04