Panting Under Pressure: A melody on mall mice

Popcorn makes for natural company when you're catching a film on the big screen. A furry friend in the form of a rodent, however, does not.

That hasn't stopped the rodents calling the Cineplex at the Avalon Mall — and food court — home as construction continues in and around the building. Now the topic is the inspiration for the latest tune written by Sean Panting.

it's a song he was only too happy to write, apparently.

"Simply because that's my home turf and stomping ground, I got to go rodents at the mall! I got to go rodents at the mall!" Panting told CBC's Krissy Holmes and Fred Hutton on Friday morning when announcing which listener suggestion made the cut.

See how Panting married his lyrics to the popular melody of a song by the Doors in the video below.

Sean Panting's take on the videos of rodents running amok at the Avalon Mall. 2:15

Got an idea?

Have your say in topics you'd like Panting to perform a song about in the coming weeks.

To suggest a topic, call The St. John's Morning Show at 1-866-576-5259 or tweet us at @sjmorningshow.

He's here! Time's ticking now for <a href="https://twitter.com/SeanPanting?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SeanPanting</a> "Panting Under Pressure" Friday song challenge... you won't want to miss this!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/KrissyHolmes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KrissyHolmes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Fred_Hutton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Fred_Hutton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/en1aaXXmbb">pic.twitter.com/en1aaXXmbb</a> —@sjmorningshow

Panting's pick! Sean Panting makes his choice based on your suggestions for a brand new original parody song in the latest edition of "Panting Under Pressure." 16:19

With files from The St. John's Morning Show